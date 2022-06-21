Twitter Nancy Pelosi-2022-06-21 22:44 By Redazione 22 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Secretary-General Urges ‘Stepping Up for Sustainable Solutions, Robust Funding for Every Crisis’, as Economic and Social Council Opens Humanitarian Affairs Segment 22 Giugno 2022 ‘Eliminate These Weapons before They Eliminate Us’, Says Secretary-General, in Message to Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting 22 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 Redazione Join Congresswoman-elect Mayra Flores and me at the U.S. Capitol for a ceremonial swearing in to fill the 34th district seat of Texas for the remainder of the 117th Congress. https://t.co/XwJYMWl7uvTwitter – Nancy Pelosi 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleThe New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44Next article‘Eliminate These Weapons before They Eliminate Us’, Says Secretary-General, in Message to Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting - Advertisement - Correlati The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-21 22:41 22 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Secretary-General Urges ‘Stepping Up for Sustainable Solutions, Robust Funding for Every Crisis’, as Economic and Social Council Opens Humanitarian Affairs Segment 22 Giugno 2022 ‘Eliminate These Weapons before They Eliminate Us’, Says Secretary-General, in Message to Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting 22 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-21 22:44 22 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-21 22:41 22 Giugno 2022