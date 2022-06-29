Media Release – South Pacific Central Bank Meeting

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 giugno 2022 Media Release – 28 June []

The South Pacific Central Bank Meeting 20 June 2022

29 June 2022

At a meeting of South Pacific Central Bank Governors on 20 June 2022, the Governors reconfirmed their commitment to supporting the region’s access to cost effective remittances, retention of bank services and improving financial inclusion. The media release is now available.

