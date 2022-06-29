23.3 C
Media Release – South Pacific Central Bank Meeting

Reserve Bank of Australia

The South Pacific Central Bank Meeting 20 June 2022
29 June 2022
At a meeting of South Pacific Central Bank Governors on 20 June 2022, the Governors reconfirmed their commitment to supporting the region’s access to cost effective remittances, retention of bank services and improving financial inclusion. The media release is now available.
[Read the media release](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62bbab6e9ce8b009Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
Communications Division
Reserve Bank of Australia
Previous [media releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz62bbab6ea0e26070Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) are available on our website.

