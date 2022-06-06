(AGENPARL) – lun 06 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 6, 2022

Premier Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation of Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding

Today, Premier Heather Stefanson accepted the resignation of Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding, minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation and member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly for Kirkfield Park.

“I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to Scott Fielding for his dedication and over seven years of service as a cabinet member working to improve the lives of all Manitobans,” said Stefanson. “I would note Fielding’s work in a number of challenging portfolios including serving as Manitoba’s finance minister.”

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve in cabinet for both Premier Stefanson and the previous leaders of the Progressive Conservative government,” said Fielding. “I am proud to part of the team that was able to balance the budget for the first time in 11 years, lower taxes for Manitobans and manage the economy in a very turbulent time in the province’s history.”

Fielding is leaving government to pursue opportunities in the private sector, the premier noted.

“My time in politics has been incredibly rewarding, but after 15 years as both a provincial cabinet minister and city councillor, it is time to take on a new challenge and opportunity,” said Fielding. “I want to thank my family for their unwavering support during my time in office and the residents of Kirkfield Park and St. James for entrusting me as your representative to serve and help improve our city and province.”

Fielding’s resignation as a cabinet minister will take effect end of day, Monday June 6, the premier added.

“I wish Minister Fielding and his family the very best in as they start a new and exciting chapter in their lives,” said Stefanson.

In the interim, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere will serve as acting minister for Natural Resources and Northern Development and the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, Stefanson noted.

