June 1, 2022

Select Campgrounds Opening in Nopiming and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks, Closures Extended in Several Areas

Visitors Advised to Check and Monitor Conditions Before Heading to Provincial Parks

Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks is advising of changes to flood-related closures and advisories at a number of provincial parks.

Rapidly evolving conditions continue to pose a significant risk to public safety and all visitors are reminded to check and carefully monitor conditions prior to heading to provincial parks. Details on all flood related closures and advisories in provincial parks is available at [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

Due to wet conditions caused by this week’s wind and rainstorm over Dauphin Lake, Manitoba Parks has extended the closure order for Rainbow Beach Provincial Park. The park will remain closed until at least June 9.

Parks on Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba were also affected by this week’s storm system. Beaches on these lakes have significant amounts of debris. Travel is not advised to Elk Island Provincial Park due to high water and strong wave action on the lake. Vehicle access to Patricia Beach Provincial Park is closed due to water on the road. Boat launches are closed at this time at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Watchorn provincial parks.

In Whiteshell Provincial Park, the Winnipeg and Whiteshell rivers continue to cause significant overland flooding. All lakes in the park remain higher than normal from high rainfall amounts this spring. The closure and evacuation notice for the northern area of the Whiteshell remains in effect. No person shall reside in or enter the closure area. The closure area includes Sylvia Lake, Eleanor Lake, Otter Falls, Dorothy Lake, Barrier Bay, Nutimik Lake and Betula Lake. The closure area applies to all cottage subdivisions, commercial areas, campgrounds, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches. Additionally, all backcountry campsites are closed in Whiteshell Provincial Park along with multiple trails including the Mantario Trail.

Tulabi Falls campground in Nopiming Provincial Park will open on June 3 with some partial site closures remaining including the walk-in backcountry sites and one yurt. Provincial Road (PR) 314 remains closed through the park and all other campgrounds, trails and backcountry canoe routes remain closed.

Watercraft users are reminded restrictions are in place on Whiteshell and Nopiming lakes to limit erosion and property damage from boat wakes along flooded shorelines. No watercraft may travel within the northern Whiteshell closure area. Details on lake restrictions and boat launch closures is available at [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

All campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park will open on June 3. Access is available only on PR 367 from the west and PR 366 from the north. The eastern access on PR 367 and the southern access on PR 366 remain closed from road washouts. Park visitors should check [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/) to plan their route and potential detours.

The following campgrounds have extended closures in place from overland flooding and wet conditions:

– Adam Lake campground in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park has a partial site closure until at least June 9;

– Birch Point Provincial Park campground and boat launch is closed until at least June 9;

– Camp Morton Provincial Park has a partial campsite and yurt closure until at least June 5;

– Manipogo Provincial Park has a partial campsite closure until at least June 9;

– Rainbow Beach Provincial Park is closed until at least June 9;

– Rivers Provincial Park has a partial campsite closure until at least June 9;

– St. Malo Provincial Park has a partial campsite closure until at least June 16;

– Nopiming Provincial Park:

– Bird Lake and Black Lake campgrounds closed until at least June 16;

– Beresford Lake and Shoe Lake campgrounds closed until at least June 9;

– Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites will remain closed until at least June 9 and Yurt 3 will remain closed until at least June 30.

– Watchorn Provincial Park has a partial campsite closure until at least June 7; and

– Whiteshell Provincial Park:

– Big Whiteshell campground nightly campsites closed until at least June 9;

– Caddy Lake campground has a partial site closure until at least June 9; and

– Otter Falls, Opapiskaw, Dorothy Lake, Nutimik Lake, Betula Lake and White Lake campgrounds closed until at least June 30.

Closures may be extended if flooding and wet conditions continue. Reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted and their fees refunded if their campsite is affected by a closure. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before being notified of a site closure, otherwise cancellation policies will apply.

Manitoba Parks staff continue to closely monitor the evolving flood situation and assess conditions daily, and co-ordinate with the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization, Conservation Officer Service, Office of the Fire Commissioner, Manitoba Wildfire Service, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure and Manitoba Hydro in its preparedness and response.

All park visitors should check [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/) for road closures and potential detours before travelling to parks. Park visitors are reminded to obey road and trail closures and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

