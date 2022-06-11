Manitoba Media Bulletin: Province Advises of Planned Installation of New Traffic Signals at South Perimeter and Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 3

(AGENPARL) – sab 11 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 11, 2022

Province Advises of Planned Installation of New Traffic Signals at South Perimeter and Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 3

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure advises of a planned shutdown of the existing traffic signals at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 100, the South Perimeter Highway, and PTH 3 on Sunday, June 12, for eight hours beginning at 8 a.m.

Signage will be in place on all roadways approaching the intersection. Flag operations will be in effect during the shutdown of the existing signals and the installation of the new traffic signals. One lane will be open for northbound and southbound traffic on PTH 100 and turning will be permitted.

Motorists should heed all signage and use caution when travelling through the intersection.

Current information about traffic impact can be found at www.manitoba511.ca/en/index.html.

