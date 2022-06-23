(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 23 giugno 2022

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman almost 50 years ago have charged a man.

The body of Eileen Cotter, aged 22, was discovered in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, N5, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974.

Her cause of death was strangulation.

A murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.

John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, SE26, was arrested on 22 June on suspicion of murder. He was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 June.

Fonte/Source: https://news.met.police.uk/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-woman-found-dead-in-islington-in-1974-450088?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news