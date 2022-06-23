30.9 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 23, 2022
Kwasi Kwarteng-2022-06-23 17:33

By Redazione
Redazione

RT @pritipatel: This day in 2016 saw the greatest show of democracy in British history, with 17.4 million voting to leave the EU & take bac…
Twitter – Kwasi Kwarteng

