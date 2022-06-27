Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Facility Operations Specialist (Facility Operations Section)

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a Facility Operations Specialist, GS-09, until July 14, 2022.

This position is located in the Facility Operations Section, Facility Services Division, Integrated Support Services Directorate, Office of the Chief Operating Officer.

The position description number for this position is 085594.

This is a non-supervisory, bargaining unit position.

The salary range indicated reflects the locality pay adjustments for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan area.

The incumbent of this position will work a flextime, full-time work schedule.

Anyone may apply – By law, employment at most U.S. Government agencies, including the Library of Congress, is limited to U.S. citizens. However, non-citizens may be hired, provided that other legal requirements are met and the Library determines there are no qualified U.S. citizens available for the position.

