(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/07/2022 01:00 PM EDT

This week we are celebrating National Library Week! This year’s Honorary Chair, Molly Shannon, honors the work of her favorite librarian–her mother. Read on to learn more about the history and importance of National Library Week.

🔊 Listen to this