Immigration Rules part 8: family members

A277 From 9 July 2012 Appendix FM will apply to all applications to which Part 8 of these rules applied on or before 8 July 2012 except where the provisions of Part 8 are preserved and continue to apply, as set out in paragraphs A280 to A280B.

A277A. Where the Secretary of State is considering an application for limited leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain to which Part 8 of these rules continues to apply (excluding an application from a family member of a Relevant Points Based System Migrant or Appendix W Worker), and where the applicant:

(a) does not meet the requirements of Part 8 for indefinite leave to remain, (where the application is for indefinite leave to remain) and

(b) meets or continues to meet the requirements for limited leave to remain under Part 8 in force at the date of decision,

subject to compliance with any requirement notified under paragraph A277D(b), further limited leave to remain under Part 8 may be granted of such a period and subject to such conditions as the Secretary of State deems appropriate. For the purposes of this sub-paragraph an applicant last granted limited leave to enter under Part 8 will be considered as if they had last been granted limited leave to remain under Part 8; or

(c) if the applicant does not meet the requirements of Part 8 for indefinite leave to remain as a bereaved partner (where the application is for indefinite leave to remain as a bereaved partner) only because paragraph 322(1C)(iii) or 322(1C)(iv) of these rules applies, the applicant will (subject to compliance with any requirement notified under paragraph A277D(b)) be granted limited leave to remain under Part 8 for a period not exceeding 30 months and subject to such conditions as the Secretary of State deems appropriate.

A277B. Where the Secretary of State is considering an application for limited leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain to which Part 8 of these rules continues to apply (excluding an application from a family member of a Relevant Points Based System Migrant or Appendix W Worker, from a victim of domestic violence or from a bereaved spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner or same sex partner) and where the application does not meet the requirements for indefinite leave to remain (where the application is for indefinite leave to remain) or limited leave to remain under Part 8 in force at the date of decision:

(a) the application will also be considered under paragraphs R-LTRP.1.1.(a), (b) and (d), R-LTRPT.1.1.(a), (b) and (d), R-LTRC.1.1.(a), (b) and (d) of Appendix FM (family life) and Appendix Private Life of these rules;

(b) if the applicant meets the requirements for leave under those paragraphs of Appendix FM or Appendix Private Life (except the requirement for a valid application under that route), the applicant will (subject to compliance with any requirement notified under paragraph A277D(b)) be granted leave under those provisions; and

(c) if the applicant is granted leave under those provisions, the period of the applicant’s continuous leave under Part 8 at the date of application will be counted towards the period of continuous leave which must be completed before the applicant can apply for indefinite leave to remain under paragraph 276B.

A277C. Subject to paragraphs A277 to A280B and paragraph GEN.1.9. of Appendix FM, the Secretary of State may consider any application to which the provisions of Appendix FM (family life) and Appendix Private life of these rules do not apply, under paragraphs RLTRP.1.1.(a), (b) and (d), R-LTRPT.1.1.(a), (b) and (d), R-LTRC.1.1.(a), (b) and (d) of Appendix FM (family life) and Appendix Private life of these rules. If the applicant meets the requirements for leave under those provisions (except the requirement for a valid application), the applicant will be granted leave under paragraph D-LTRP.1.2., D-LTRPT.1.2. or DLTRC.1.1. of Appendix FM or under Appendix Private Life.

A277D. Where, pursuant to paragraphs A277A to A277C, a person who has made an application for indefinite leave to remain to which Part 8 of these rules continues to apply does not meet the requirements for indefinite leave to remain but falls to be granted limited leave to remain under Part 8, Appendix Private Life or Appendix FM, or outside the rules on Article 8 grounds: (a) The Secretary of State will treat that application for indefinite leave to remain as an application for limited leave to remain; (b) The Secretary of State will notify the applicant in writing of any requirement to pay an immigration health charge under the Immigration (Health Charge) Order 2015; and (c) If there is such a requirement and that requirement is not met, the application for limited leave to remain will be invalid and the Secretary of State will not refund any application fee paid in respect of the application for indefinite leave to remain.

A278 The requirements to be met under Part 8 after 9 July 2012 may be modified or supplemented by the requirements in Appendix FM and Appendix FM-SE.

A279. Paragraphs A398-399D apply to all immigration decisions made further to applications under Part 8 and paragraphs 276A-276D where a decision is made on or after 28 July 2014, irrespective of the date the application was made.

A280 The following provisions of Part 8 apply in the manner and circumstances specified:

(a) The following paragraphs apply in respect of all applications made under Part 8 and Appendix FM, irrespective of the date of application or decision:

277-280 289AA 295AA 296

(b) The following paragraphs of Part 8 continue to apply to all applications made on or after 9 July 2012. The paragraphs apply in their current form unless an additional requirement by reference to Appendix FM is specified:

Paragraph number Additional requirement 295J None 297-300 Where the applicant falls under paragraph 297, the applicant must not fall for refusal under paragraph S-EC.1.9. of Appendix FM in respect of a parent of the applicant. For these purposes, “a parent of the applicant” is to be construed as including “a relative of the applicant” under paragraph 297. 304-309 Where the applicant falls under paragraph 305, the applicant must not fall for refusal under paragraph S-EC.1.9. of Appendix FM in respect of a parent of the applicant. 309A-316F Where: (1) the applicant: – falls under paragraph 314(i)(a); or – falls under paragraph 316A(i)(d) or (e); and – is applying on or after 9 July 2012; and (2) the “other parent” mentioned in paragraph 314(i)(a), or one of the prospective parents mentioned in paragraph 316A(i)(d) or (e), has or is applying for entry clearance or limited leave to remain as a partner under Appendix FM the application must also meet the requirements of paragraphs E-ECC 2.1-2.3 (entry clearance applications) or E-LTRC 2.1-2.3 (leave to remain applications) of Appendix FM. Where the applicant: – falls under paragraph 314(i)(d); – is applying on or after 9 July 2012; and – has two parents or prospective parents and one of the applicant’s parents or prospective parents does not have right of abode, indefinite leave to enter or remain, is not present and settled in the UK or being admitted for settlement on the same occasion as the applicant is seeking admission, but otherwise has or is applying for entry clearance or limited leave to remain as a partner under Appendix FM, the application must also meet the requirements of paragraphs E-ECC 2.1-2.3 (entry clearance applications) or E-LTRC 2.1-2.3 (leave to remain applications) of Appendix FM. 319X None

(c) The following provisions of Part 8 continue to apply on or after 9 July 2012, and are not subject to any additional requirement listed in (b) above: (i) to persons who have made an application before 9 July 2012 under Part 8 which was not decided as at 9 July 2012; and (ii) to applications made by persons in the UK who have been granted entry clearance or limited leave to enter or remain under Part 8 before 9 July 2012 and where this is a requirement of Part 8, this leave to enter or limited leave to remain is extant:

281-289 289A-289C 290-295 295A-295O 297-316F 317-319 319L-319U 319V-319Y

(d)

(i) The following provisions of Part 8 continue to apply to applications made in the period beginning with 9 July 2012 and ending on 30 November 2013, including those that have not been decided before 1 December 2013, and are not subject to any additional requirement listed in (b) above, by persons who have made an application for entry clearance, leave to enter or remain as the fiancé(e), proposed civil partner, spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, same sex partner, or child or other dependant relative of a British citizen or settled person who is a full-time member of HM Forces:

281-289 289A-289C 290-295 295A-295O 297-316F 317-319

(d) (ii) Subject to the following provisions, from 1 December 2013, Appendix Armed Forces applies to all applications for entry clearance, leave to enter or remain as the fiancé(e), proposed civil partner, spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, same sex partner or child of a British citizen or settled person who is a full-time member of HM Forces. (iii) Except, from 1 December 2013, the provisions in paragraph A280(d)(i) continue to apply to persons who were granted entry clearance, limited leave to enter or remain under Part 8 before 1 December 2013, and where it is a requirement of Part 8, that leave to enter or remain is extant. (iv) Applications may continue to be made under paragraphs 297 to 316F of Part 8 by the child of a British citizen or settled person who was a full-time member of HM Forces regardless of the date of application and paragraph A280(b) continues to apply to these applications as appropriate. (v) A new application by a dependent relative of a British citizen or settled person who is a full time member of HM Forces may no longer be made under paragraphs 317-319 on or after 1 December 2013. Those applications must meet the requirements of Appendix FM unless an application was submitted on or before 30 November 2013. An application made by a dependent relative of a British citizen or settled person who is a full time member of HM Forces on or before 30 November 2013 will be considered under the relevant paragraphs 317-319 which apply. (vi) For the avoidance of doubt, paragraph A280(e) will continue to apply to the spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner or same sex partner of a British citizen or settled person who was a full-time member of HM Forces when the spouse, civil partner, unmarried or same sex partner was admitted to the UK under paragraph 282(c) or 295B(c) where the applicant has not yet applied for indefinite leave to remain, including where an application relying on paragraph A280(e) is made on or after 1 December 2013. (vii) The requirements in paragraphs 8 and 9 of Appendix Armed Forces apply to applications for entry clearance, leave to enter or remain as the fiancé(e), proposed civil partner, spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, same sex partner, or child or other dependent relative of a British citizen or settled person who is a full-time member of HM Forces making an application under Part 8 (where paragraph A280 (d) has permitted such an application) where the decision is made on or after 1 December 2013 (and irrespective of the date of the application).

(e)The following provisions of Part 8 shall continue to apply to applications made on or after 9 July 2012, and are not subject to any additional requirement listed in (b) above, by a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner or same sex partner who was admitted to the UK before 9 July 2012 further to paragraph 282(c) or 295B(c) of these Rules who has not yet applied for indefinite leave to remain:

284-286 287(a)(i)(c) 287(a)(ii)-(vii) 287(b) 288-289 289A-289C 295D-295F 295G(i)(c) 295G(ii)-(vii) 295H-295I

(f) Paragraphs 301-303F continue to apply to applications made under this route on or after 9 July 2012, and are not subject to any additional requirement listed in (b) above, by a child of a person to whom those paragraphs relate who has been granted limited leave to enter or remain or an extension of stay following an application made before 9 July 2012,

(g) For the avoidance of doubt, notwithstanding the introduction of Appendix FM, paragraphs 319AA – 319J of Part 8 continue to apply, and are not subject to any additional requirement listed in paragraph (b) above, to applications for entry clearance or leave to enter or remain as the spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, same sex partner, or child of a Relevant Points Based System Migrant or Appendix W Worker.

A280A. The sponsor of an applicant under Part 8 for limited or indefinite leave to remain as a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner or same sex partner must be the same person as the sponsor of the applicant’s last grant of leave in that category.

A280AA. Where a person aged 18 or over is granted limited leave to enter or remain under Part 8 of these rules, or where a person granted such limited leave to enter or remain will be aged 18 before that period of limited leave expires, the leave will, in addition to any other conditions which may apply, be granted subject to the conditions in Part 15 of these rules.

A280B. An applicant aged 18 or over may not rely on paragraph A280 where, since their last grant of limited leave to enter or remain under Part 8, they have been granted or refused leave under Appendix FM, Appendix Armed Forces or Appendix Private Life of these rules, or been granted limited leave to enter or remain in a category outside their original route to settlement.

A281. In Part 8 “specified” means specified in Appendix FM-SE, unless otherwise stated, and “English language test provider approved by the Secretary of State” means a provider specified in Appendix O.

A282. From 1 December 2020, all references to ‘refusal under General Grounds for Refusal’ in Part 8 are to be read as ‘refusal under Part 9: grounds for refusal’

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/immigration-rules/immigration-rules-part-8-family-members