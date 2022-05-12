(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

By arresting Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Hui Po-keung, and Denise Ho under the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have again demonstrated they will pursue all means necessary to stifle dissent and undercut protected rights and freedoms. Hui Po-keung’s arrest at Hong Kong International Airport prior to his departure further indicates local authorities maintain a politically motivated exit ban on certain residents. These individuals served as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which helped thousands of arrested Hong Kong democracy protestors access funds for medical aid, legal advice, psychological counseling, and emergency financial relief.

We call for the immediate release of those who remain in custody and continue to stand with people in Hong Kong.

