(AGENPARL) – dom 22 maggio 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 23 May 2022

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 27 May 2022.

Crime

– Updated: Before a defence professional attends court for a Common Platform hearing, they will need to complete their account and security set up. This includes setting up the Microsoft Authenticator app on a registered mobile phone.

Family

Judicial guidance and announcements

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this