(AGENPARL) – dom 22 maggio 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]
HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 23 May 2022
Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 27 May 2022.
Crime
– Updated: Before a defence professional attends court for a Common Platform hearing, they will need to complete their account and security set up. This includes setting up the Microsoft Authenticator app on a registered mobile phone.
Family
Judicial guidance and announcements
