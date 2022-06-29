Highlights – IMCO-LIBE Joint Committee Meeting – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mer 29 giugno 2022

On 30 June 2022, IMCO and LIBE will hold a joint-committee meeting to discuss the over 3,000 amendments tabled by Members to the draft report Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on Artificial Intelligence (AI Act).

The amendments apply to the entire proposal. The exchange held during this meeting will feed into the process of formulating compromise amendments, which will be led by the co-Rapporteurs Mr. Brando Benifei (IMCO, S&D) and Mr. Cristian Dragos Tudorache (LIBE, Renew PPE).

The meeting will be webstreamed.

