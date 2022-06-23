Foot and mouth disease: how to spot and report it

(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 23 giugno 2022

Foot and mouth disease ( FMD ) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:

cattle

sheep

pigs

It doesn’t affect humans.

The last outbreak in Great Britain was in 2007.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect it you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

Latest situation

Check if you are in a disease control zone on our interactive map.

In cattle

Cattle with foot and mouth disease may develop sores and blisters:

on the feet

in the mouth

on the tongue

Other clinical signs include:

fever

shivering

lameness

slobbering and smacking lips

cows produce less milk

In sheep

Sheep rarely develop mouth blisters as a result of foot and mouth disease: lameness is the main sign of the disease.

Signs of foot and mouth disease among sheep include:

severe lameness, which may develop suddenly and spread quickly among the flock

tendency to lie down more than usual

unwillingness to move when made to stand

high numbers of stillbirths, abortions and lambs dying soon after birth

tiredness in young lambs

ewes unwilling to allow lambs to suckle

Sheep rarely develop blisters in the mouth as a result of foot and mouth disease. Blisters on the hoof are more common. In either location the blisters tend to be very small and hard to spot.

In pigs

Pigs rarely develop mouth blisters as a result of foot and mouth disease: lameness is the main sign of the disease.

Signs of foot and mouth disease in pigs include:

sudden lameness, which may spread quickly among the herd

loudly squealing from pain

tendency to lie down and unwillingness to move

reluctance to feed

Pigs don’t usually develop blisters as a result of foot and mouth disease. But sometimes blisters do appear on the:

upper edge of the hoof where the skin and horn meet

snout

tongue

The clinical signs are indistinguishable from swine vesicular disease. Therefore if you suspect swine vesicular disease you must report your suspicions and treat the condition as suspected foot and mouth disease until laboratory tests prove otherwise.

Other animals

Other cloven-hoofed animals including goats and deer can also be infected and introduce the disease to farm animals.

Photos of clinical signs

We’ve published some photos of clinical signs of foot and mouth disease on Flickr.

Foot and mouth disease is highly infectious.

Animals can catch the virus through direct contact with an infected animal.

The disease can also pass indirectly through:

equipment

vehicles

people

clothes

mud

bedding

any other item that has been in contact with infected animals

The virus is present in the fluid of the blisters that animals develop. It can also be found in their saliva, urine, dung, milk and exhaled air before signs of the disease appear.

You can help prevent the disease by:

being familiar with the clinical signs of foot and mouth disease so you can notify APHA immediately if you suspect it

immediately if you suspect it practising strict biosecurity on your premises.

If you report suspicion of foot and mouth disease APHA vets will investigate.

If foot and mouth disease is confirmed the outbreak will be controlled in line with the contingency plan for exotic notifiable diseases and the foot and mouth disease control strategy for Great Britain.

You can read what happens when a notifiable disease is suspected or confirmed.

Foot and mouth is covered by the Foot and Mouth Disease (England) Order 2006 and the Foot and Mouth Disease (Control of Vaccination) (England) Regulations 2006.

Current and suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in the UK and the disease control measures in place.

Temporary Control Zone

Near Feltwell, Kings Lynn and West Norfolk, Norfolk

Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10 km Temporary Control Zone has been declared around a premises Near Feltwell, Kings Lynn and West Norfolk, Norfolk. The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests. Details of the restrictions can be found in the declaration.

