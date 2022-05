(AGENPARL) – ven 27 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/27/2022 01:31 PM EDT

The story of Superman can be considered an immigrant’s story. We examine this through the lives of his creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, in this post for Jewish American Heritage Month.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this