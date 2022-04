(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 National Press Releases

FBI Statement on Attribution of Malicious Cyber Activity Posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The FBI continues to combat malicious cyber activity to the U.S. and our private sector partners. Through our investigation we were able to confirm Lazarus Group and APT38, cyber actors associated with the DPRK, March 29.

April 14, 2022

