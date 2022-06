(AGENPARL) – ven 03 giugno 2022 CJIS Link

National Use-of-Force Data Collection

According to statistics reported to the FBI for 2021, 8,226 law enforcement agencies submitted use-of-force data to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection, which is managed by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program.

June 3, 2022

