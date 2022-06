(AGENPARL) – ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES dom 19 giugno 2022 19 June 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Operating License, issued by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on 17 June 2022, authorizes the Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) to commission and operate the Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant with an estimated duration of 60 years.

