Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the Department of Energy are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. The winner is the Memorial Hermann Health System for its leadership role energy management.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

The Memorial Hermann Health System is a not-for-profit healthcare system founded in 1907 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Memorial Hermann Health System has lead hospitals nationwide in energy management by bringing and maintaining its existing portfolio to top performance levels, certifying 11 of its 12 hospitals and designing new ones to ENERGY STAR standards.

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10 percent of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

