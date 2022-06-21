Draft agenda – Monday, 27 June 2022 – PE734.192v01-00 – Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mar 21 giugno 2022

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

ENVI(2022)0627_1

DRAFT AGENDA

Meeting

Monday 27 June 2022, 15.00 – 18.30

Brussels

Room: József Antall (2Q2)

1. Adoption of agenda

2. Chair’s announcements

3. Chair’s announcements concerning coordinators’ recommendations of 13 June 2022

4. Report back on ongoing interinstitutional negotiations

ENVI/9/01588

Amending Annexes IV and V to Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council on persistent organic pollutants

ENVI/9/07538

 Reporting back to committee on the negotiations (Rule 74(3))

Regulation on serious cross-border threats to health repealing Decision No 1082/2013/EU

ENVI/9/04627

 Reporting back to committee on the negotiations (Rule 74(3))

5. Report from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council Application of EU health and environmental standards to imported agricultural and agri-food products

ENVI/9/09362

 Presentation by the Commission

 Exchange of views

6. Exchange of views with Mr Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director of the European Environment Agency (EEA)

7. Exchange of views with Professor Ottmar Edenhofer, Chair of the European Scienitific Advisory Board on Climate Change

8. UN Climate Change Conference 2022 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt (COP27)

ENVI/9/08756

2022/2673(RSP)

Co-rapporteurs: Lídia Pereira (PPE)

Javi López (S&D)

Nils Torvalds (Renew)

Pär Holmgren (Verts/ALE)

Catherine Griset (ID)

Alexandr Vondra (ECR)

Petros Kokkalis (The Left) RD – PE731.631v01-00 Responsible: ENVI

 Exchange of views on the basis of motion for a resolution

 Deadline for tabling amendments: 30 June 2022, 11.00

9. Any other business

10. Next meetings

 30 June 2022, 9.15 – 12.30 (Brussels)

