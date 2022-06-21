Draft agenda – Monday, 27 June 2022 – PE734.192v01-00 – Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mar 21 giugno 2022
Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
ENVI(2022)0627_1
DRAFT AGENDA
Meeting
Monday 27 June 2022, 15.00 – 18.30
Brussels
Room: József Antall (2Q2)
1. Adoption of agenda
2. Chair’s announcements
3. Chair’s announcements concerning coordinators’ recommendations of 13 June 2022
4. Report back on ongoing interinstitutional negotiations
ENVI/9/01588
Amending Annexes IV and V to Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council on persistent organic pollutants
ENVI/9/07538
Reporting back to committee on the negotiations (Rule 74(3))
Regulation on serious cross-border threats to health repealing Decision No 1082/2013/EU
ENVI/9/04627
Reporting back to committee on the negotiations (Rule 74(3))
5. Report from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council Application of EU health and environmental standards to imported agricultural and agri-food products
ENVI/9/09362
Presentation by the Commission
Exchange of views
6. Exchange of views with Mr Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director of the European Environment Agency (EEA)
7. Exchange of views with Professor Ottmar Edenhofer, Chair of the European Scienitific Advisory Board on Climate Change
8. UN Climate Change Conference 2022 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt (COP27)
ENVI/9/08756
Co-rapporteurs:
Lídia Pereira (PPE)
Responsible:
|
ENVI
Exchange of views on the basis of motion for a resolution
Deadline for tabling amendments: 30 June 2022, 11.00
9. Any other business
10. Next meetings
30 June 2022, 9.15 – 12.30 (Brussels)
Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/ENVI-OJ-2022-06-27-1_EN.html