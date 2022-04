(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

By the People Bulletin

Frederick Law Olmsted Challenge Focus: Travel with Olmsted!

Name URL

Last week’s Olmsted numbers

In case you missed it: more Teddy Roosevelt!

All the best,

Abby and the By the People team

🔊 Listen to this