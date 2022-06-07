(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

NEW! Correspondence of Civil War Judge Joseph Holt

In September 1862, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Holt as judge advocate general of the United States Army to oversee military commissions with jurisdiction over military and civilian offenders, and provide guidance on military law. Holt spent long hours with Lincoln reviewing courts-martial cases requiring the president’s attention. The most controversial of Holt’s duties involved collecting evidence and trying by military commission the conspirators charged with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Review Walt Whitman’s papers for Pride Month

Volunteers transcribe 500,000 pages!

