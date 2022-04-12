(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

Frederick Law Olmsted Challenge Focus: “Hidden” items

This week, focus your transcribing energy on some Frederick Law Olmsted items that remain relatively hidden! All month long we’re celebrating the 200th birthday of the famous American landscape architect and we need your help to transcribe and review his papers. The latest batch of links (below) range from Olmsted’s best-known designs of Central Park to unfinished and proposed works at the Connecticut State Capitol grounds in Hartford.

Crowdsourcing research with the Library of Congress and US Holocaust Memorial Museum: April 18

When:Monday, April 18, 2022; 6pm – 8:30pm, Eastern Time

Note: This is not aBy the Peopleprogram but we thought our volunteers and newsletter subscribers might be interested to know about another way to put your skills to use for the Library!

