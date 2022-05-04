(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 Greek democracy to political parody

The British Library

Study wherever you are

[What’s on](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VA-1/c.aspx)

[Business](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VB-1/c.aspx)

[Research](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VC-1/c.aspx)

[Learning](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VD-1/c.aspx)

[Shop](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VE-1/c.aspx)

[Support us](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2VF-1/c.aspx)

Never stop learning

Whether exploring the beauty of sculptures, creating your own medieval miniature or learning how to write satirical comedy sketches, our latest courses take you back in time and help you respond to the world we live in now.

[Courses at the Library](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2XR-1/c.aspx)

[Courses online](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2XS-1/c.aspx)

[See all our courses](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2XT-1/c.aspx)

Age-old traditions

[Find out more about Ancient Ideas in the Modern World](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2YP-1/c.aspx)

Ancient Ideas in the Modern World

This six-week course at the Library will explore the history of Greek ideas such as democracy and love, and Roman ideas including heroism and virtue, all of which have informed the modern world we know today.

[Start your journey](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CS2YP-1/c.aspx)

[Find out more about our Illumination Masterclass](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CU85O-1/c.aspx)

Illumination Masterclass

Get to grips with illuminated manuscripts with expert illuminator and scribe, Patricia Lovett MBE, and have a go at creating your own medieval miniature on vellum, learning the skills and techniques to bring it to life with colour and gold.

[Be illuminated](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IP4F-6TJVT-CU85O-1/c.aspx)

Space for change

🔊 Listen to this