(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

Copyright Claims Board to Begin Accepting Claims Later This Month

NewsNet 966

June 2, 2022

Today, the Copyright Office announces that the Copyright Claims Board (CCB) will begin accepting claims on Thursday, June 16, 2022. As the first ever copyright small claims forum, the CCB will provide an accessible and efficient option for resolving copyright disputes involving claims up to $30,000.

As of June 16, CCB participants will be able to register for eCCB, the CCB’s electronic filing and case management system, and submit or respond to a claim at the CCB. They will also have access to the CCB Handbook materials for guidance on how to navigate the CCB.

