(AGENPARL) – mar 31 maggio 2022

Expanded downloading options are now available on Congress.gov:

Expanded downloading options are now available on Congress.gov:

– Download up to 5,000 items from the legislation, Congressional Record, communications, treaties or nominations files. (up from the 1,000 item limit)

– Customize elements of the records to be downloaded in legislation searches (for example, you could choose not to include the “committees” and “number of cosponsors” columns).

– Most recent summary is available for legislation downloads.

– Related Bills are available for legislation downloads.

