MORE THAN 130 FIREARMS TURNED IN AT SAC PD’S ‘GAS FOR GUNS’ BUYBACK EVENT
More than 130 firearms were turned into the Sacramento Police Department this past weekend as part of its “Gas for Guns” buyback event, which provided a safe and efficient way for community members to hand in unwanted firearms with no questions asked and no identification required.
IT’S OFFICIALLY KITTEN SEASON IN SACRAMENTO. HERE’S WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND ONE
The warm spring weather brings cat mating season to Sacramento, leading to thousands of kittens born throughout the city. Many of these kittens are found by well-intentioned good Samaritans and brought to the Front Street Animal Shelter — but the shelter warns that doing so isn’t always in the best interest of the kittens.
CAN THIS MASSIVE NEW MURAL INSPIRE SACRAMENTANS TO CONSERVE MORE WATER?
A new mural is being painted in downtown Sacramento, and staff from local, regional and statewide water agencies hope it will be a reminder that saving water is a way of life in California.
MAY IS BIKE MONTH: WHAT LIGHTS ARE REQUIRED BY LAW FOR BICYCLES? (VIDEO)
May is bike month, which means now is an ideal time to talk about two-wheel safety. The Sacramento Police Department has released a video reminding people about bicycle light requirements under the California Vehicle Code.
