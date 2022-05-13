(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

HOW TO GET FREE MULCH AT ONE OF FIVE EVENTS DURING ‘MULCH MAYHEM’

City Utilities staff are inviting residents to attend a “Mulch Mayhem” on May 21 to get free mulch, which helps prevent evaporation, improve soil health and control weeds.

NEW 15-FOOT SCULPTURE AT NORTH NATOMAS AQUATICS COMPLEX CAPTURES ‘QUINTESSENTIAL SUMMER EXPERIENCE’

Featuring the ideal footwear for a swimming excursion — flip flops — “Between the Toes” can be seen from the pools and community center, so it serves as a landmark where people easily meet up with friends.

BY THE NUMBERS: HOW MANY YOUTH ARE PARTICIPATING IN CITY-SPONSORED PROGRAMS?

In the last fiscal year alone, more than 60,000 young people participated in youth development or recreation programs provided by community-based organizations through City sponsored grants administered by the Office of Youth Development or in City-run programs through its Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Department, police and fire departments and the Sacramento Public Library.

