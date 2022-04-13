(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

COME SEE THE NORTH NATOMAS COMMUNITY CENTER & AQUATICS COMPLEX AHEAD OF THE GRAND OPENING

The public is invited to join the City’s Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment and Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby for tours of the North Natomas Community Center & Aquatics Complex prior to the grand opening.

CITY OF SACRAMENTO SUES TEICHERT CONSTRUCTION FOR DEFECTIVE WORK AND FRAUDULENT BILLING RELATED TO THE ACCELERATED WATER METER PROGRAM

The City of Sacramento has filed a lawsuit against Teichert Construction for non-compliant work and fraudulent billing related to Teichert’s work on the Accelerated Water Meter Program.

HOW WOULD YOU SPEND A PORTION OF THE CITY’S BUDGET? SUBMIT YOUR IDEA BY MAY 22

The Measure U Community Advisory Committee is now collecting ideas that may be funded through the Participatory Budgeting pilot program. Through the pilot program, residents will decide how to spend up to $1 million in Measure U.

HELP KEEP OUR CREEKS AND WATERWAYS CLEAN. GET A FREE TRASH CLEAN-UP KIT FOR YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Staff from the Sacramento Stormwater Quality Partnership are reminding people that free kits are available to help residents do neighborhood clean-ups.

SACRAMENTO MAYOR ASKS RESIDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN NATIONAL WATER-SAVING COMPETITION

City of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg this month is asking residents to participate in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, a water-saving contest held nationwide.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS VISIT CITY OF SACRAMENTO’S MILLER PARK SAFE GROUND

Two leaders from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness last week visited the City of Sacramento’s Miller Park safe ground site, which helps to shelter and support people experiencing homelessness.

STATEMENT REGARDING HOMELESS OUTREACH EFFORTS AND PROPERTY STATUS AT HOWE AVENUE AND FAIR OAKS BOULEVARD

For more than two months, the City and County of Sacramento have been working together to provide outreach and support to people experiencing homelessness at an encampment at the corner of Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

