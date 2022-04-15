(AGENPARL) – ven 15 aprile 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h36b8362,33ef26d,33f03da)

CITY PROVIDES COMPREHENSIVE SITING PLAN UPDATE FOR APRIL 2022

City staff on Tuesday provided its monthly update of the comprehensive siting plan to the City Council, outlining its progress to create new shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

ORGANICS RECYCLING IS COMING JULY 1. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This summer, households across the Sacramento region will need to make changes in their food disposal habits—but not before July 1, 2022.

THESE EARTH DAY EVENTS ARE JUST WEEKS AWAY. HERE’S HOW TO GET INVOLVED

City of Sacramento staff are inviting people to participate in a series of events to help clean litter from community locations and waterways.

A MEASURE JUST PASSED TO HELP PROTECT LOCAL WATER QUALITY AND PREVENT FLOODING. HERE’S WHAT’S NEXT

Property owners in the city of Sacramento have approved a measure that will help fund repairs and improvements to the City’s storm water system, which is up to 100 years old.

