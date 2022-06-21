CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN

(AGENPARL) – ROME mar 21 giugno 2022

21 June 2022

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

REDEN DEVELOPMENT ITALY SRL

Location

Description

Multi-annual investment programme into small-scale photovoltaic (PV) plants (~10 MW average nominal capacity) separated in two portfolios (14 units and 12 units, respectively), with a total installed capacity of 255 MW, at geographically dispersed locations throughout Italy, including Sardinia and Sicily.

Objectives

The project produces electricity from low-carbon sources (solar PV) in Italy and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The project supports EU Renewable Energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets (87 GW of RE by 2030) and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) revised after the publication of the EU Green Deal.

Sector(s)

Energy



– Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 125 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 210 million

Environmental aspects

PV plants fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which Member States shall determine whether the installation should be subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA) based on defined criteria. Impacts on the environment from PV plants are like to stem from include noise, dust and increased traffic during the construction phase and to visual and land use impacts during operation. These impacts are unlikely to cause any significant negative residual effects to the environment.

Procurement

The PV plants will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. Equipment and works may be purchased through a single EPC contract or few separate contracts.

Status

Under appraisal – 31/05/2022

Fonte/Source: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/pipelines/all/20220388