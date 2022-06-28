(AGENPARL) – SILVER SPRING mar 28 giugno 2022

Information Visualization Platform (InfoViP): CDER’s New Artificial Intelligence Safety Surveillance Tool

The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s (CDER) Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) has developed the Information Visualization Platform (InfoViP). InfoViP incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced visualizations to support OSE safety reviewer’s examination of data or content to discover deeper insights, make predictions, or generate recommendations – to support postmarket safety surveillance.

Oanh Dang of OSE’s Regulatory Science Staff, shares how the Safety Surveillance tool demonstrates the value of AI for increasing the efficiency of FDA’s reviews and how InfoViP impacts public health.

