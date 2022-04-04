(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 Cannabis General Stakeholder

Virtual Meeting

Thursday, April 14, 2022

3-5 p.m.

[Attend here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daee)

Tentative Meeting Agenda

1. BOP Updates

2. EPS Study

a. Summary of Law & Legislation Committee directions on workshops #1 & #2

b. Schedule/topics of next workshops

3. Proposed changes to State Regulations

4. New processes/procedures related to Amendments to Title 5

5. New security conditions/requirements on cannabis premises

6. Update related to Business Operating Taxes (BOT)

7. CORE-related Updates

a. Recap of small grants application

b. Next grant opportunities

8. Announcements/Items Not on the Agenda

9. Questions & Answers

To view an updated agenda prior to the meeting, please click on the link below.

[AGENDA](cityofsacramento.org/cannabis)

RSVPs are not required to attend the meeting. Contact us through the link below for any questions related to the meeting.

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daef https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf0 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf1 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf2

🔊 Listen to this