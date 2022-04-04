(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 Cannabis General Stakeholder
Virtual Meeting
Thursday, April 14, 2022
3-5 p.m.
[Attend here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daee)
Tentative Meeting Agenda
1. BOP Updates
2. EPS Study
a. Summary of Law & Legislation Committee directions on workshops #1 & #2
b. Schedule/topics of next workshops
3. Proposed changes to State Regulations
4. New processes/procedures related to Amendments to Title 5
5. New security conditions/requirements on cannabis premises
6. Update related to Business Operating Taxes (BOT)
7. CORE-related Updates
a. Recap of small grants application
b. Next grant opportunities
8. Announcements/Items Not on the Agenda
9. Questions & Answers
To view an updated agenda prior to the meeting, please click on the link below.
[AGENDA](cityofsacramento.org/cannabis)
RSVPs are not required to attend the meeting. Contact us through the link below for any questions related to the meeting.
https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daef https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf0 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf1 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h35cc14b,336d8ea,336daf2