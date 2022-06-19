Buus dominates sweltering race and celebrates his maiden victory

(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART dom 19 giugno 2022

Bastian Buus has clinched his first victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland in Imola, Italy. In temperatures of 34 degrees celsius, the decision went down to the wire in a spectacular final sprint, with several drivers chasing victory at round five of the season on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Race 5

“It’s a great feeling! At the restart after the safety car came out for the second time, I stuck close to Loek Hartog and then managed to get past him and take the lead,” says Buus. Second place at Saturday’s race contested as part of the DTM support programme went to Porsche-Junior Laurin Heinrich (Germany/SSR Huber Racing). Larry ten Voorde (Netherlands/Team GP Elite) took third place at the wheel of his Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The first grid row was locked out by polesetter Loek Hartog (Netherlands/Black Falcon) and Buus, two drivers from the Talent Pool, the youth development initiative of the German one-make cup. In a turbulent race with two safety car phases, Hartog held his own at the start but was only able to defend his lead until shortly before the end. Several minutes after the fully-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S safety vehicle returned to the pit lane for the second time, the leading pack bunched together. With three laps to go, Buus took advantage of his rivals’ braking error to sweep past him. This win makes Buus (18 years and 363 days) the second youngest race winner in the history of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland after today’s Porsche works driver Thomas Preining (18 years and 359 days). The youngster received his trophy from Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.





Polesetter Loek Hartog’s 911 GT3 Cup

In the final moments, Heinrich also managed to squeeze past Hartog. “That was a hectic race. The last laps were particularly exciting. There were a lot of duels which resulted in a few incidents. Second place is a good result,” concluded Heinrich. For the defending champion ten Voorde, the 16-lap race proved eventful. After a collision early on, the 25-year-old dropped back to 15th place, only to put in a spirited charge through the field to claim the third podium step. “Unfortunately, I got caught up in another competitor’s accident which threw me back. Still, it turned out to be a great race for me. Of course, I benefited from the safety car phases, but I never gave up and I was rewarded for this,” says ten Voorde.

Following the GP Elite driver over the finish line at the storied Italian circuit were three of his fellow countrymen – Hartog, Morris Schuring (SSR Huber Racing) and Rudy van Buren (Huber Racing). The Luxembourger Dylan Pereira (IronForce Racing by Phoenix) took the flag in seventh place, with eighth going to Lorcan Hanafin (Fach Auto Tech) from Great Britain.





The ProAm podium: Kim Andre Hauschild, Carlos Rivas, Jan-Erik Slooten, l-r

Victory in the ProAm category went to Carlos Rivas (Black Falcon). On the 4.909-kilometre circuit southeast of Bologna, the Luxembourger prevailed over the two German drivers Kim Hauschild (HRT Performance) and Jan-Erik Slooten (IronForce Racing by Phoenix). This is the Luxembourger’s fourth win in the ProAm class so far this season.

Heinrich maintains his lead in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland after five rounds with 115 points. Second place is occupied by 20-year-old Pereira (76 points) and Buus (73 points). Round six of the season takes off on Sunday at 11.25 am CEST. RTL+, Germany’s leading streaming platform, broadcasts the race via live stream. The race can also be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland as well as in the Porsche Motorsport Hub.

Result race 5, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland

1. Bastian Buus (Denmark/Allied-Racing)

2. Laurin Heinrich (Germany/SSR Huber Racing)

3. Larry ten Voorde (Netherlands/Team GP Elite)

4. Loek Hartog (Netherlands/Black Falcon)

5. Morris Schuring (Netherlands/SSR Huber Racing)

6. Rudy van Buren (Netherlands/Huber Racing)

7. Dylan Pereira (Luxembourg/IronForce Racing by Phoenix)

8. Lorcan Hanafin (Great Britain/Fach Auto Tech)

9. Jesse van Kuijk (Netherlands/Team GP Elite)

10. Lucas Groeneveld (Netherlands/GP Elite)

Points standings after 5 of 16 races

Drivers’ classification

1. Laurin Heinrich (Germany/SSR Huber Racing), 115 points

2. Dylan Pereira (Luxembourg/IronForce Racing by Phoenix), 76 points

3. Bastian Buus (Denmark/Allied-Racing), 73 points

Rookie classification

1. Alexander Fach (Switzerland/Fach Auto Tech), 96 points

2. Lorcan Hanafin (Great Britain/Fach Auto Tech), 94 points

3. Huub van Eijndhoven (Netherlands/GP Elite), 81 points

ProAm classification

1. Carlos Rivas (Luxembourg/Black Falcon), 116 points

2. Jan-Erik Slooten (Germany/IronForce Racing by Phoenix), 97 points

3. Sören Spreng (Germany/Black Falcon), 68 points