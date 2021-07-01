(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/01/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Burundi as you celebrate 59 years of independence.

We welcome Burundi’s progress in combating trafficking in persons, fighting corruption, and engaging with regional and multilateral partners. We look forward to our continued work together to advance public health, good governance, and economic development for all Burundians.

On this anniversary of Burundi’s founding, I wish all Burundians a happy Independence Day.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this