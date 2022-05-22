(AGENPARL) – dom 22 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Prime Minister-Elect Anthony Albanese on his victory in the May 21 Australian federal election.

Australia is a vital ally, partner, and friend of the United States. For more than seven decades, our alliance has been a force for good in the world, and we look forward to the next 70 years. Together, the United States and Australia will continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder to advance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

