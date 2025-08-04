(Comunicato stampa – Press release) Trasformare scarti e residui in combustibili sostenibili: LG Chem ed Enilive iniziano i lavori per le fondazioni del primo impianto HVO/SAF in Corea del Sud – Turning waste and residues into sustainable fuels: LG Chem

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 4 Agosto 2025

(AGENPARL) – Mon 04 August 2025

Trasformare scarti e residui in combustibili sostenibili: LG Chem ed Enilive iniziano i lavori per le fondazioni del primo impianto HVO/SAF in Corea del Sud

La joint venture tra LG Chem ed Enilive avvierà dal 2027 un impianto per trattare circa 400.000 tonnellate di materie prime biogeniche

Roma – Seoul, 4 agosto 2025 – LG Chem ed Enilive hanno compiuto un passo importante per la crescita nella produzione di biocarburanti avviando la costruzione delle fondazioni del primo impianto di produzione di HVO (olio vegetale idrogenato) e SAF (carburante sostenibile per l’aviazione) in Corea del Sud, nel complesso petrolchimico di Daesan di LG Chem, situato a Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do, 80 chilometri a sud-ovest di Seoul. L’impianto sarà realizzato dalla joint venture tra LG Chem ed Enilive, denominata LG-Eni BioRefining, e il completamento è previsto entro il 2027; tratterà circa 400.000 tonnellate di materie prime biogeniche sostenibili all’anno.

HVO e SAF, la cui domanda è destinata ad aumentare in conseguenza alle normative sui biocarburanti, sono prodotti idrogenando oli vegetali più sostenibili come l’olio da cucina usato (UCO) e altri scarti e residui, attraverso la tecnologia Ecofining(tm), sviluppata da Eni in collaborazione con Honeywell UOP. Tenendo conto dell’intera catena del valore dei prodotti, le emissioni di gas serra (GHG) di HVO e SAF sono significativamente inferiori rispetto a quelle dei combustibili fossili tradizionali.

“LG Chem sta trasformando il proprio portafoglio per sviluppare un’offerta sempre più decarbonizzata capace di coniugare una crescita progressivamente più sostenibile con la redditività”, ha dichiarato Shin Hak-cheol, Amministratore Delegato di LG Chem. “Promuovendo l’innovazione nei biocarburanti e nelle cariche biogeniche come l’HVO, puntiamo a rafforzare la nostra competitività globale e a soddisfare in modo efficiente le esigenze in continua evoluzione dei nostri clienti”.

“L’avvio della costruzione delle fondamenta della bioraffineria di Seosan rappresenta un altro importante passo nell’attuazione della strategia di Enilive, volta ad ampliare l’offerta di prodotti sempre più sostenibili, nonché il consolidamento del nostro posizionamento di leader nella produzione di biocarburanti” ha dichiarato Stefano Ballista, Amministratore Delegato di Enilive. “Insieme agli impianti già operativi in Italia e negli Stati Uniti d’America, e ai nuovi impianti di bioraffinazione in costruzione in Italia e in Malesia, l’impianto di bioraffinazione di Daesan contribuirà al nostro obiettivo di aumentare la capacità di bioraffinazione a oltre 5 milioni di tonnellate all’anno entro il 2030, e di oltre 2 milioni di tonnellate l’opzionalità per la produzione di SAF”.

Con la costruzione del primo impianto HVO/SAF della Corea del Sud, LG Chem rafforza il suo ruolo di leader crescente nella sostenibilità, contribuendo alla transizione globale verso le energie rinnovabili e progredendo verso un futuro a zero emissioni nette. Integrando l’HVO nella sua catena di approvvigionamento, LG Chem intende ridurre le emissioni di anidride carbonica ed espandere il proprio portafoglio di prodotti bio-circular balanced (BCB) certificati ISCC PLUS. Le applicazioni target includono l’acrilonitrile-butadiene-stirene (ABS) per l’elettronica e l’automotive, l’etilene-vinil acetato (EVA) per gli articoli sportivi e i polimeri super assorbenti (SAP) utilizzati nei prodotti per l’igiene.

Turning waste and residues into sustainable fuels: LG Chem and Enilive Breaks Ground on Korea’s First HVO/SAF Plant

A joint venture of LG Chem and Enilive to process approximately 400,000 tons of renewable bio-feedstocks by 2027 at Korea’s first HVO/SAF facility

Rome – Seoul, August 4, 2025 – LG Chem and Enilive have taken a major step toward biofuels growth by breaking ground on Korea’s first hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant in LG Chem’s Daesan Chemical Complex located in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do, 80 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The plant is going to be constructed by the LG Chem and Enilive joint venture, called LG-Eni BioRefining, and it is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will annually process approximately 400,000 tons of renewable bio-feedstock.

HVO and SAF, whose demand is expected to surge driven by renewable fuel mandates, are made by hydrogenating more sustainable vegetable oils such as Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and other waste and residues through Ecofining(tm), a technology developed by Eni in collaboration with Honeywell UOP. Taking into account the entire product value chain, HVO and SAF greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are significantly reduced if compared to traditional fossil fuels.

“LG Chem is transforming its portfolio to build a low-carbon foundation that ensures both a progressively more sustainable growth and profitability,” said Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem. “By advancing innovation in renewable fuels and bio-based feedstocks like HVO, we aim to strengthen our global competitiveness and meet our customers’ evolving needs efficiently.”

“The Seosan biorefinery breaking ground reaffirms Enilive’s strategy in offering increasingly sustainable products and our company’s position as a leader in biofuels production” said Stefano Ballista, Enilive’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together with the plants that are already operational in Italy and in the United States of America, and with new biorefining plants under construction in Italy and Malaysia, the upcoming biorefining plant in Daesan will contribute to reach our 2030 target to increase our biorefining capacity to over 5 million tons per year, with the potential to produce more than 2 million tons per year of SAF”.

With the construction of Korea’s first HVO/SAF facility, LG Chem reinforces its role as a leader in more sustainable innovations, contributing to the global transition to renewable energy while progressing toward a net-zero future. By integrating HVO into its supply chain, LG Chem plans to reduce carbon emissions and expand its portfolio of ISCC PLUS-certified bio-circular balanced (BCB) products. Target applications include Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) for electronics and automobiles, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for sporting goods, and Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) for hygiene products.

About LG Chem

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products, from high-value-added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 48.9 trillion (USD 33.6 billion) in 2024. For more information, please visit http://www.lgchem.com.

About Enilive

Enilive is Eni’s company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions including Enjoy car sharing, and the distribution of all energy carriers for mobility, through its more than 5,000 Enilive Stations in Europe. Enilive aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products for the energy transition, contributing to Eni’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 also through industrial assets that include the Venice and Gela biorefineries, in Italy; the St. Bernard Renewables LLC (50% joint venture with PBF Energy) in Louisiana (United States of America); numerous biogas plants being converted to biomethane production in Italy, as well as new projects in Livorno, in Malaysia and in South Korea, where further biorefineries are under construction. Enilive plans to increase its biorefining capacity to over 5 million tonnes/year by 2030 and enhance its optionality for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production up to 2 million tonnes per year.

