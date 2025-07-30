INVITO STAMPA | PRESENTAZIONE DEI RISULTATI DI GRUPPO AL 30 GIUGNO 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 30 Luglio 2025

PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP H1 2025 RESULTS

We are pleased to invite you to H1 2025 Results presentation, scheduled on Wednesday August 6

at 11:00 am CEST.

The webcast will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola and the Chief Financial

Officer Adrian Calaza and will be accessible through the following link.

Additional information

The press release, presentation and financial & operating figures document will be published on

Tuesday August 5 after market close.

