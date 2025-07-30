Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 30 Luglio 2025
Abbonati Login
Abbonati
Agenparl Italia

INVITO STAMPA | PRESENTAZIONE DEI RISULTATI DI GRUPPO AL 30 GIUGNO 2025

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 30 Luglio 2025

(AGENPARL) – Wed 30 July 2025 PRESS INVITATION
PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP H1 2025 RESULTS
We are pleased to invite you to H1 2025 Results presentation, scheduled on Wednesday August 6
at 11:00 am CEST.
The webcast will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola and the Chief Financial
Officer Adrian Calaza and will be accessible through the following link.
Additional information
The press release, presentation and financial & operating figures document will be published on
Tuesday August 5 after market close.
TIM Press Office
https://www.gruppotim.it/media

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl