INVITO STAMPA | PRESENTAZIONE DEI RISULTATI DI GRUPPO AL 30 GIUGNO 2025

(AGENPARL) – Wed 30 July 2025 PRESS INVITATION
PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP H1 2025 RESULTS
We are pleased to invite you to H1 2025 Results presentation, scheduled on Wednesday August 6
at 11:00 am CEST.
The webcast will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola and the Chief Financial
Officer Adrian Calaza and will be accessible through the following link.
Additional information
The press release, presentation and financial & operating figures document will be published on
Tuesday August 5 after market close.
TIM Press Office
