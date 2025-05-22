Draft agenda – BUDG meeting on 4-5 June 2025 – Spinelli 3G3

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 22 Maggio 2025

(AGENPARL) – Thu 22 May 2025 European Parliament

2024-2029

Committee on Budgets

DRAFT AGENDA

Committee meeting

Wednesday 4 June 2025, 9.00 – 12.00 and 13.30 – 17.30

Thursday 5 June 2025, 9.00 – 10.30 and 10.30 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)

Brussels

Room: SPINELLI (3G-3)

1.Adoption of agenda

2.Chair’s announcements

3.Adoption of minutes

19 March 2025PV – PE771.858v01-00

10 April 2025PV – PE772.178v01-00

23 April 2025PV – PE773.104v01-00

* * *

4.Workshop on “Unlocking the own resources debate”

BUDG/10/02898

5.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 08/2025, DEC 09/2025, DEC 10/2025- Any other transfer request received

6.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- EP: C5/2025- Any other transfer request received

7.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- EC – Finalisation of the JRC’s nuclear research facility in Karlsruhe, Germany – Wing M (prior approval) – EC – Construction of an integrated entrance to the JRC’s research facilities in Petten, The Netherlands (prior approval)- EEAS – EU delegation offices in Turkiye (prior approval) – EEAS – Premises of the delegation of the European Union in Brasilia, Brazil (prior approval)- European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – Premises Optimisation: Lease Renegotiation (early warning)- Any other building request received

* * *

4 June 2025, 11.00 – 11.30

*** Voting time ***

8.Possibilities for simplification of cohesion funds

BUDG/10/01484

2024/2106(INI)

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Isabel Benjumea Benjumea (PPE) AM – PE773.151v01-00

Responsible:

REGI Vladimir Prebilič (Verts/ALE) PR – PE769.947v01-00AM – PE772.014v01-00

Opinions:

BUDG, CONT, EMPL

Adoption of draft opinion

Deadline for tabling amendments: 29 April 2025, 17.00

9.Facilitating the financing of investments and reforms to boost European competitiveness and creating a Capital Markets Union (Draghi Report)

BUDG/10/01704

2024/2116(INI)

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Karlo Ressler (PPE) AM – PE773.088v01-00

Responsible:

ECON Aurore Lalucq (S&D) PR – PE770.112v01-00AM – PE773.152v01-00AM – PE773.128v01-00

Opinions:

BUDG

Adoption of draft opinion

Deadline for tabling amendments: 22 April 2025, 17.00

10.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 06/2025, DEC 07/2025- Any other transfer request received

11.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- EP: C5/2025- Any other transfer request received

12.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- EC – Finalisation of the JRC’s nuclear research facility in Karlsruhe, Germany – Wing M (prior approval) – EC – Construction of an integrated entrance to the JRC’s research facilities in Petten, The Netherlands (prior approval)- EEAS – EU delegation offices in Turkiye (prior approval) – EEAS – Premises of the delegation of the European Union in Brasilia, Brazil (prior approval)- Any other building request received

*** End of vote ***

4 June 2025, 11.30 – 12.00

13.Implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

BUDG/10/01490

2024/2108(INI)

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR) PA – PE773.240v01-00AM – PE774.232v01-00

Responsible:

AFET, INTA Thijs Reuten (S&D)Nina Carberry (PPE) PR – PE768.086v01-00

Opinions:

BUDG, ECON, EMPL, ENVI, ITRE, IMCO, TRAN, PECH, CULT, LIBE

Exchange of views with Commission representatives

Deadline for tabling amendments: 21 May 2025, 12.00

4 June 2025, 13.30 – 17.30

14.Presentation of the Commission’s Draft Budget 2026 by Piotr Serafin, Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration

BUDG/10/02899

15.Exchange of views with the Budget committee of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada)

BUDG/10/01123

16.Exchange of views with Commission representatives on Social Climate Fund – State of preparations

* * *

5 June 2025, 9.00 – 10.30

17.Proposal for a Council Regulation establishing the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) through the reinforcement of the European defence industry instrument – Feedback from the budgetary scrutiny procedure

18.Amending Regulation (EU) 2021/1057 establishing the European Social Fund + (ESF+) as regards specific measures to address strategic challenges

BUDG/10/02598

***I2025/0085(COD)COM(2025)0164 – C10-0064/2025

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Jean-Marc Germain (S&D) PA – PE773.410v01-00

Responsible:

EMPL Marit Maij (S&D) AM – PE773.390v01-00

Opinions:

SEDE, BUDG (AU), ITRE, REGI

Consideration of draft opinion

Deadline for tabling amendments: 5 June 2025, 17.00

19.Amending Regulations (EU) 2021/1058 and (EU) 2021/1056 as regards specific measures to address strategic challenges in the context of the mid-term review

BUDG/10/02608

***I2025/0084(COD)COM(2025)0123 – C10-0063/2025

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Danuše Nerudová (PPE) PA – PE773.419v01-00

Responsible:

REGI Dragoş Benea (S&D) Opinions:

SEDE, BUDG (AU), EMPL, ENVI, ITRE, TRAN

Consideration of draft opinion

Deadline for tabling amendments: 5 June 2025, 17.00

20.Draft amending budget no 1 to the general budget 2025 entering the surplus of the financial year 2024

BUDG/10/02674

2025/0091(BUD)

Rapporteur:

Victor Negrescu (S&D) PR – PE773.098v01-00

Responsible:

BUDG Consideration of draft report

Deadline for tabling amendments: 3 June 2025, 12.00

21.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers – EGF/2025/000 TA 2025 – Technical assistance at the initiative of the Commission

BUDG/10/02903

Consideration of draft report

22.Mobilisation of the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide assistance to Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Moldova relating to floods occurred in September 2024 and Bosnia and Herzegovina relating to floods occurred in October 2024

BUDG/10/02904

Consideration of draft report

* * *

5 June 2025, 10.30 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)

Coordinators’ meeting (in camera)

——

23.Any other business24.Date of next meeting

16 June 2025 (Strasbourg) (to be confirmed)

23-24 June 2025