Draft agenda – BUDG meeting on 4-5 June 2025 – Spinelli 3G3

2024-2029
Committee on Budgets
DRAFT AGENDA
Committee meeting
Wednesday 4 June 2025, 9.00 – 12.00 and 13.30 – 17.30
Thursday 5 June 2025, 9.00 – 10.30 and 10.30 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)
Brussels
Room: SPINELLI (3G-3)
1.Adoption of agenda
2.Chair’s announcements
3.Adoption of minutes
19 March 2025PV – PE771.858v01-00
10 April 2025PV – PE772.178v01-00
23 April 2025PV – PE773.104v01-00
* * *
4.Workshop on “Unlocking the own resources debate”
BUDG/10/02898
5.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 08/2025, DEC 09/2025, DEC 10/2025- Any other transfer request received
6.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- EP: C5/2025- Any other transfer request received
7.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- EC – Finalisation of the JRC’s nuclear research facility in Karlsruhe, Germany – Wing M (prior approval) – EC – Construction of an integrated entrance to the JRC’s research facilities in Petten, The Netherlands (prior approval)- EEAS – EU delegation offices in Turkiye (prior approval) – EEAS – Premises of the delegation of the European Union in Brasilia, Brazil (prior approval)- European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – Premises Optimisation: Lease Renegotiation (early warning)- Any other building request received
* * *
4 June 2025, 11.00 – 11.30
*** Voting time ***
8.Possibilities for simplification of cohesion funds
BUDG/10/01484
2024/2106(INI)
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Isabel Benjumea Benjumea (PPE) AM – PE773.151v01-00
Responsible:
REGI Vladimir Prebilič (Verts/ALE) PR – PE769.947v01-00AM – PE772.014v01-00
Opinions:
BUDG, CONT, EMPL
Adoption of draft opinion
Deadline for tabling amendments: 29 April 2025, 17.00
9.Facilitating the financing of investments and reforms to boost European competitiveness and creating a Capital Markets Union (Draghi Report)
BUDG/10/01704
2024/2116(INI)
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Karlo Ressler (PPE) AM – PE773.088v01-00
Responsible:
ECON Aurore Lalucq (S&D) PR – PE770.112v01-00AM – PE773.152v01-00AM – PE773.128v01-00
Opinions:
BUDG
Adoption of draft opinion
Deadline for tabling amendments: 22 April 2025, 17.00
10.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 06/2025, DEC 07/2025- Any other transfer request received
11.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- EP: C5/2025- Any other transfer request received
12.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- EC – Finalisation of the JRC’s nuclear research facility in Karlsruhe, Germany – Wing M (prior approval) – EC – Construction of an integrated entrance to the JRC’s research facilities in Petten, The Netherlands (prior approval)- EEAS – EU delegation offices in Turkiye (prior approval) – EEAS – Premises of the delegation of the European Union in Brasilia, Brazil (prior approval)- Any other building request received
*** End of vote ***
4 June 2025, 11.30 – 12.00
13.Implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
BUDG/10/01490
2024/2108(INI)
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR) PA – PE773.240v01-00AM – PE774.232v01-00
Responsible:
AFET, INTA Thijs Reuten (S&D)Nina Carberry (PPE) PR – PE768.086v01-00
Opinions:
BUDG, ECON, EMPL, ENVI, ITRE, IMCO, TRAN, PECH, CULT, LIBE
Exchange of views with Commission representatives
Deadline for tabling amendments: 21 May 2025, 12.00
4 June 2025, 13.30 – 17.30
14.Presentation of the Commission’s Draft Budget 2026 by Piotr Serafin, Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration
BUDG/10/02899
15.Exchange of views with the Budget committee of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada)
BUDG/10/01123
16.Exchange of views with Commission representatives on Social Climate Fund – State of preparations
* * *
5 June 2025, 9.00 – 10.30
17.Proposal for a Council Regulation establishing the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) through the reinforcement of the European defence industry instrument – Feedback from the budgetary scrutiny procedure
18.Amending Regulation (EU) 2021/1057 establishing the European Social Fund + (ESF+) as regards specific measures to address strategic challenges
BUDG/10/02598
***I2025/0085(COD)COM(2025)0164 – C10-0064/2025
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Jean-Marc Germain (S&D) PA – PE773.410v01-00
Responsible:
EMPL Marit Maij (S&D) AM – PE773.390v01-00
Opinions:
SEDE, BUDG (AU), ITRE, REGI
Consideration of draft opinion
Deadline for tabling amendments: 5 June 2025, 17.00
19.Amending Regulations (EU) 2021/1058 and (EU) 2021/1056 as regards specific measures to address strategic challenges in the context of the mid-term review
BUDG/10/02608
***I2025/0084(COD)COM(2025)0123 – C10-0063/2025
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Danuše Nerudová (PPE) PA – PE773.419v01-00
Responsible:
REGI Dragoş Benea (S&D) Opinions:
SEDE, BUDG (AU), EMPL, ENVI, ITRE, TRAN
Consideration of draft opinion
Deadline for tabling amendments: 5 June 2025, 17.00
20.Draft amending budget no 1 to the general budget 2025 entering the surplus of the financial year 2024
BUDG/10/02674
2025/0091(BUD)
Rapporteur:
Victor Negrescu (S&D) PR – PE773.098v01-00
Responsible:
BUDG Consideration of draft report
Deadline for tabling amendments: 3 June 2025, 12.00
21.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers – EGF/2025/000 TA 2025 – Technical assistance at the initiative of the Commission
BUDG/10/02903
Consideration of draft report
22.Mobilisation of the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide assistance to Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Moldova relating to floods occurred in September 2024 and Bosnia and Herzegovina relating to floods occurred in October 2024
BUDG/10/02904
Consideration of draft report
* * *
5 June 2025, 10.30 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)
Coordinators’ meeting (in camera)
——
23.Any other business24.Date of next meeting
16 June 2025 (Strasbourg) (to be confirmed)
23-24 June 2025
