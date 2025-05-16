(AGENPARL) - Roma, 16 Maggio 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Ref. CG036(2025)

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

Silence is not neutral: Statement by Council of Europe Congress Rapporteur

“Protecting and promoting human rights means creating communities that are free from hate, and where everyone can thrive. There is much we can do to make our cities and regions LGBTI-friendly by fostering equality, inclusion, and dignity for all.

“Local and regional authorities should recognise that the LGBTI community is an inherent part of the greater community they serve. Cities which implement LGBTI-inclusive policies benefit from a higher degree of trust and better relationships between communities – this is an approach that benefits everyone.

“Yet the LGBTI people continue to face discrimination and hate that create division. Recent years have seen an intolerable rise in anti-LGBTI rhetoric and violence, as well as anti-LGBTI legislation, with a severe impact on their human rights. As local and regional elected representatives, we have the duty to protect the right to life, the right to liberty and security, the right to respect for private and family life, the freedom of assembly and expression, and other basic rights.

“We also have the duty to prevent violence, especially when it is hate-motivated. We must condemn and prohibit discrimination wherever and whenever we see it. Silence is not neutral: we must stand united and speak up against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia. The time to act is now.”

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Cecilia Dalman Eek (Sweden, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

