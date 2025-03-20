(AGENPARL) - Roma, 20 Marzo 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Council of Europe Congress Rapporteur: New Hungarian law forces local authorities to violate human rights

“I am deeply concerned by the negative impact on human rights of the law banning the organisation of Pride and similar events, recently adopted by the Hungarian Parliament and signed yesterday by the Hungarian President.

“The law infringes on the right of LGBTIQ+ persons to their private and family life without discrimination, as well as on the freedoms of expression and of assembly. The new legislation also impacts the decision-making autonomy of local authorities when authorising public demonstrations, as they will have to choose between the respect either for the new law or for human rights and fundamental freedoms of their communities.

“The Congress has regularly called for the respect of the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons, without discrimination, and has made recommendations to all relevant authorities to fully integrate a human rights perspective when dealing with the protection of LGBTIQ+ rights. In June 2021, the Congress adopted a report and a resolution calling on local and regional authorities to step up the fight against hatred and discrimination against LGBTIQ+ persons.”

