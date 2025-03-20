Close Menu
giovedì 20 Marzo 2025
Council of Europe Congress Rapporteur: New Hungarian law forces local authorities to violate human rights

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 20 Marzo 2025

(AGENPARL) – Thu 20 March 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Congress of Local and Regional Authorities
Ref. CG014(2025)
Council of Europe Congress Rapporteur: New Hungarian law forces local authorities to violate human rights
“I am deeply concerned by the negative impact on human rights of the law banning the organisation of Pride and similar events, recently adopted by the Hungarian Parliament and signed yesterday by the Hungarian President.
“The law infringes on the right of LGBTIQ+ persons to their private and family life without discrimination, as well as on the freedoms of expression and of assembly. The new legislation also impacts the decision-making autonomy of local authorities when authorising public demonstrations, as they will have to choose between the respect either for the new law or for human rights and fundamental freedoms of their communities.
“The Congress has regularly called for the respect of the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons, without discrimination, and has made recommendations to all relevant authorities to fully integrate a human rights perspective when dealing with the protection of LGBTIQ+ rights. In June 2021, the Congress adopted a report and a resolution calling on local and regional authorities to step up the fight against hatred and discrimination against LGBTIQ+ persons.”
Congress of Local and Regional Authorities
Communication Unit
The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Tunç Soyer (Türkiye, SOC/G/PD).
Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).
______________________
Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl