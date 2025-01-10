Close Menu
PDPA Compliance Seminar and Aperitivo Italiano Networking Event on Thursday, 23 January 2025

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 10 Gennaio 2025

TICC Upcoming Event
Aperitivo Italiano: Celebrating the Heritage of Corrado Feroci
** 📆 Sep 19, 2024 (18:00 – 21:30) (GMT+7)
————————————————————
** 📌 Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
————————————————————
🎫 Ticket Price: 900 THB (Member)
————————————————————
** 1,200 THB (Non-Member)
————————————————————
** At the door: 1,500 THB net
————————————————————
Register Now! (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/aperitivo-italiano-celebrating-the-heritage-of-corrado-feroci-100951/)
** Ospitalità Italiana Seminar and F&B Committee Roundtable
————————————————————
** 📆 Sep 30, 2024 (15:00 – 18:00) (GMT+7)
————————————————————
** 📌 TICC Connect, Lecture Room and Kitchen & Lounge Area
————————————————————
** Ospitalità Italiana 2024 – Award Ceremony in Bangkok
————————————————————
** 📆 Nov 4, 2024 (17:00 – 22:00) (GMT+7)
————————————————————
** 📌 Gaysorn Urban Resort, 19th Floor of Gaysorn Tower, Bangkok
————————————————————
Join Us (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/ospitalit%c3%a0-italiana-2024-award-ceremony-in-bangkok-100947/)
** TICC Christmas Gala Dinner
————————————————————
** 📆 Dec 12, 2024 From 17:30 onward (GMT+7)
————————————————————
** 📌Capella Hotel Bangkok
————————————————————
————————————————————
** 🎫Tickets Reservation: 1-seat: 8,560 THB
1 table (8 seats): 68,480 THB
————————————————————
Booking Ticket! (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/ticc-christmas-gala-dinner-100549/)
KEEP UPDATED WITH US (https://www.thaitch.org/events)
Thai – Italian Chamber of Commerce . 1126/2 Vanit II Building, Room 1601B . New Petchburi Rd., Makkasan, Rajdhevee . Bangkok, – 10400 . Thailand
