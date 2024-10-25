(AGENPARL) – ven 25 ottobre 2024 *LIGURIA, L’IRONIA DI BUCCI: UN MIO SLOGAN? VOTA BUCCI COSI’ NON SENTI
SIGFRIDO RANUCCI…*
Quale potrebbe essere il mio slogan elettorale? “Vota Bucci così non senti
Sigfrido Ranucci, visto che a Report domenica ha annunciato un servizio
sulla Liguria ad urne aperte…” L’ironia, ospite di Rai Radio1, a Un
Giorno da Pecora, è del sindaco di Genova e candidato alla presidenza della
regione Liguria Marco Bucci.
*Davide Campione*
‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’
