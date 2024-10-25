(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Ottobre 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 25 ottobre 2024 *LIGURIA, L’IRONIA DI BUCCI: UN MIO SLOGAN? VOTA BUCCI COSI’ NON SENTI

SIGFRIDO RANUCCI…*

Quale potrebbe essere il mio slogan elettorale? “Vota Bucci così non senti

Sigfrido Ranucci, visto che a Report domenica ha annunciato un servizio

sulla Liguria ad urne aperte…” L’ironia, ospite di Rai Radio1, a Un

Giorno da Pecora, è del sindaco di Genova e candidato alla presidenza della

regione Liguria Marco Bucci.

