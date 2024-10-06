(CS-PR) Eni si unisce alla Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero e firma un Memorandum per una collaborazione in ambito gas e GNL con la Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 6 Ottobre 2024

Eni si unisce alla Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero e firma un Memorandum per una collaborazione in ambito gas e GNL con la Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security

Hiroshima (Giappone), 06 ottobre 2024 – Eni e l’agenzia governativa Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) hanno firmato un Memorandum d’intesa con lo scopo di collaborare in ambito gas e GNL per incrementare la diversificazione delle fonti di approvvigionamento.

Il memorandum mira a promuovere il ruolo del gas e del GNL nel percorso di transizione energetica, sottolineando l’importanza del raggiungimento della neutralità carbonica nel contesto della crescita economica e della tutela della sicurezza energetica, anche attraverso opportunità di forniture di GNL al Paese da parte di Eni e al supporto di istituzioni finanziare giapponesi al progetto Coral North in Mozambico.

Eni inoltre supporta la Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero (CLEAN Initiative), lanciata dai principali importatori Giapponesi e Coreani e sostenuta dai relativi Governi. L’Iniziativa si prefigge l’obiettivo di facilitare valutazioni globali sui progetti GNL e condividere informazioni e know-how sulle best practice di settore, al fine di ridurre le emissioni lungo l’intera catena del valore. Allo stesso tempo, la CLEAN Initiative evidenzia l’impegno di Tokyo e Seoul, rispettivamente secondo e terzo importatore di GNL al mondo, nella sfida della decarbonizzazione.

Eni joins the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero and signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security for gas and LNG collaboration

Hiroshima (Japan), 06 October 2024 – Eni and the government agency Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the aim of collaborating in the gas and LNG field to increase diversification of supply sources.

The Memorandum aims to promote the role of gas and LNG in the energy transition pathway, emphasizing the importance of achieving carbon neutrality in the context of economic growth and the protection of energy security, including LNG supply opportunities by Eni to the country and the support of Japanese financial institutions to the Coral North project in Mozambique.

Eni also supports the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero (CLEAN Initiative), launched by major Japanese and Korean importers and supported by their respective governments. The Initiative aims to facilitate global assessments of LNG projects and share information and know-how on industry best practices to reduce emissions along the entire value chain. At the same time, the CLEAN Initiative highlights the commitment of Tokyo and Seoul, the world’s second and third largest LNG importers respectively, to the decarbonisation challenge.

