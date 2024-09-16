Draft agenda – BUDG meeting 23 September 2024 – ANTALL (6Q2)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 16 Settembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 16 settembre 2024 Dear Members,

Please find attached the draft agenda of the BUDG committee meeting taking place on

Monday 23 September 2024 from 16.00 – 18.30

in room ANTALL (6Q2)

Please note that following the decision of the Conference of Presidents (CoP) of 7 June 2022 this meeting will take place in physical presence only.

Members are kindly reminded to bring their voting cards for the vote.

Interpretation is requested in DE, EN, FR, IT, NL, DA, EL, ES, PT, CS, HU, PL, SK, SL, RO and HR.

The meeting will be web streamed and can be followed live.

The meeting documents are available on the BUDG website.

The coordinators’ meeting will take place on Monday 23 September 2024 from 15.00 to 16.00 – Room: ANTALL (6Q2)

Kind regards,

BUDG Secretariat