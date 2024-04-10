Public Schedule – April 10, 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 10 Aprile 2024

** *SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN*

*10:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken attends the arrival ceremony for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

***11:00 a.m.* Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)* **

*6:30 p.m. *Secretary Blinken attends a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)* **

*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL* **

*10:00 a.m. *Deputy* *Secretary Campbell attends the arrival ceremony for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)* **

*11:00 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell attends President Biden’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)* **

*3:00 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell delivers remarks at a cherry tree planting ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)* **

*6:30 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell attends a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)* **

*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA* **

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings. **

*ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS* **

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State. ****

*BRIEFING SCHEDULE*

No Department Press Briefing.

