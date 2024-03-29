Close Menu
Sixth United States-Republic of Korea Working Group Meeting on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Cyber Threats

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 marzo 2024
Sixth United States-Republic of Korea Working Group Meeting on Democratic People's Republic of Korea Cyber Threats 03/28/2024 09:08 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
On March 27 and 28, the United States hosted the 6th U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Working Group to counter cyber threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).  Led by Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Lyn Debevoise and ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for North Korean Nuclear Affairs Lee Jun-il, the meeting underscored the continued close collaboration between the U.S. and ROK governments to disrupt the DPRK’s ability to generate illicit revenue through malicious cyber activity, which it uses to fund its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.
This meeting coincides with the Department of the Treasury’s designation, in coordination with the Republic of Korea, of eight individuals and entities that have been instrumental in the transfer of funds that boost Pyongyang’s ability to develop its weapons programs.
The United States and the ROK are pursuing a wide range of actions to prevent and disrupt DPRK cryptocurrency heists, address DPRK cyber espionage against the defense sector, and dismantle DPRK IT worker infrastructure and networks.  The Working Group meeting also focused on coordinated diplomatic outreach, information sharing, and capacity building for nations vulnerable to the DPRK cyber threat.
For the latest update on tactics used by DPRK IT workers to fraudulently obtain remote employment with companies around the world, read the most recent public service announcement [ https://www.ic3.gov/Media/Y2023/PSA231018 ] that provides additional guidance on the DPRK IT Worker Advisory. 
