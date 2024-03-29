On the Nomination of a New Palestinian Authority Cabinet   

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

We welcome the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet to serve the Palestinian people. The United States looks forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and will be engaging this new government to deliver on credible reforms. A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region.

