giovedì 28 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Strategy-Driven Barrick Builds on Value Foundation

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 Barrick is pleased to host a virtual meeting format for this year’s Annual Meeting.
https://www.barrick.com/English/home/default.aspx
https://www.barrick.com/English/news/news-details/2024/strategy-driven-barrick-builds-on-value-foundation/default.aspx
PRESS RELEASE
** Strategy-Driven Barrick Builds on Value Foundation (https://www.barrick.com/English/news/news-details/2024/strategy-driven-barrick-builds-on-value-foundation/default.aspx)
Five years after the transformational Merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick has been restructured and repurposed as a modern mining business with a constantly replenished, global asset base of peerless quality, managed by a team with an unparalleled record of recognizing and realizing opportunities, says chairman John Thornton in the company’s 2024 Information Circular published today.
Read more (https://www.barrick.com/English/news/news-details/2024/strategy-driven-barrick-builds-on-value-foundation/default.aspx)
View all 2024 Annual Meeting materials (https://www.barrick.com/English/investors/agm/default.aspx)
