Weekly Digest Newsletter: 27 March 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024 Global asbestos awareness week | £800,000 fine for pizza maker | Latest news and updates
Health and Safety Executive logo
Weekly Digest ebulletin
construction site worker on phone [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=guidance-push&utm_term=intro-image&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
*HSE Weekly Digest ebulletin*
*Issued: 27 March 2024
This week’s edition features:
* information and resources from HSE’s asbestos campaigns, ahead of Global Asbestos Awareness Week
* news of a campaign to help protect those working in agriculture
* information about a recent enforcement case resulting in an £800,000 fine for a food manufacturer after 2 separate incidents which resulted in workers being seriously injured
* links to some of HSE’s latest training courses and job opportunities
For more health and safety updates visit our website [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=guidance-push&utm_term=intro-link&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
HSE highlight risks ahead of Global Asbestos Awareness Week [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/asbestos/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=gaaw-headline&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
asbestos warning sign [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/asbestos/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=gaaw-image&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
*HSE is highlighting our asbestos campaigns ahead of** Global Asbestos Awareness Week (1 to 7 April).*
Asbestos remains in millions of homes and buildings today and it can become dangerous when disturbed or damaged. We are currently running 2 asbestos campaigns:
* Asbestos and You
* Asbestos – Your Duty
Asbestos and You
Our Asbestos and You [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/asbestos/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=asbestos-trades&utm_term=gaaw-1&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] campaign urges tradespeople to stay aware of hidden asbestos and protect themselves and others from exposure to asbestos fibres during their work.
Resources include:
* Asbestos essentials task sheets [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/asbestos/essentials/index.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=asbestos-trades&utm_term=gaaw-3&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
* campaign assets to share on your channel [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/asbestos-campaign-assets/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=asbestos-trades&utm_term=gaaw-4&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
Asbestos – Your Duty
This campaign raises awareness of the legal duty to manage asbestos in buildings [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/asbestos/duty/index.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=gaaw-5&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] and aims to
reach those responsible for maintenance and repair of non-domestic buildings built before the year 2000.
Free resources are available to support those with the legal duty to manage asbestos:
* answer a few simple questions [ https://hse-etiiz.involve.me/asbestosyourduty?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=gaaw-7&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] to check if you have a legal duty to manage asbestos
* share our campaign assets on your channels [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/asbestos-your-duty-campaign-assets/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=gaaw-8&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
________________________________________________________________________
Major pizza maker fined £800,000 after 2 workers caught up in machinery [ https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/03/15/major-pizza-maker-fined-800000-after-two-workers-caught-up-in-machinery/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=pizza-fine-headline&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
The food manufacturer was fined following an investigation into 2 separate incidents which resulted in workers suffering serious injuries.
HSE’s investigation found the company:
* did not adequately guard their machinery
* did not provide suitable and sufficient checks to ensure their protective measures were working effectively
* allowed the disabling of guarding systems and access to dangerous parts of machinery
Read this press release [ https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/03/15/major-pizza-maker-fined-800000-after-two-workers-caught-up-in-machinery/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=pizza-fine-pr&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] for full details about the incident.
HSE has guidance on working safely with machinery [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/work-equipment-machinery/introduction.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=pizza-fine-guidance&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ].
Other recent enforcement include:
*
Health board fined £220,000 following death of patients [ https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/03/21/health-board-fined-220000-following-death-of-patients/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=health-fine&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
*
Construction firm fined after worker dies from fall [ https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/03/15/construction-firm-fined-after-worker-dies-from-fall/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=construction-fatal-fall&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
________________________________________________________________________
Keeping everyone safe on the farm this spring [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/agriculture/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=agriculture-transport&utm_term=safe-farm-headline&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
farmers and a child walking on a farm [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/agriculture/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=agriculture-transport&utm_term=safe-farm-image&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
Agriculture has the worst rate of deaths and injuries per 100,000 workers of all sectors in Great Britain.
At a time of significant pressure on British farmers, and during a particularly busy period for many working in agriculture, our Work Right Agriculture: Your farm. Your future [ https://workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/agriculture/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=agriculture-transport&utm_term=safe-farm-1&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] campaign offers advice, videos and downloads to help protect those working in this sector.
Read our press release [ https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/03/25/stay-safe-around-cattle-in-the-countryside-at-easter-2/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=agriculture-transport&utm_term=safe-farm-3&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ] for further information.
________________________________________________________________________
Find your training solutions with HSE [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/events/index.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-solutions&utm_term=training-headline&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
Our training courses are delivered by experts, both virtually and in-person, to help organisations comply with the law and keep workforces healthy and safe.
Find out more about HSE’s training and events [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/events/index.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-solutions&utm_term=training-1&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ].
Upcoming courses include:
*
HSE inspector’s guide to electrical safety [ https://www.hsl.gov.uk/health-and-safety-training-courses/hse-inspector ]
8 to 9 May, live online
* Asbestos management in buildings [ https://www.hsl.gov.uk/health-and-safety-training-courses/asbestos-management-in-buildings?cg=34069&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-solutions&utm_term=training-3&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
14 May, HSE Science and Research Centre, Buxton
*
NEBOSH HSE certificate in health and safety leadership excellence [ https://www.hsl.gov.uk/health-and-safety-training-courses/nebosh-hse-certificate-in-health-and-safety-leadership-excellence?cg=34244&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-solutions&utm_term=training-4&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
21 May, Manchester
________________________________________________________________________
Latest jobs at HSE [ https://careers.hse.gov.uk/latest-vacancies/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-jobs&utm_term=jobs-headline&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
office workers collaborating [ https://careers.hse.gov.uk/latest-vacancies/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-jobs&utm_term=jobs-image&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]
Come and work at HSE where you can help to protect lives and livelihoods.
We currently have a range of vacancies [ https://careers.hse.gov.uk/latest-vacancies/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hse-jobs&utm_term=jobs-1&utm_content=digest-27-mar-24 ]. For details of selected posts, follow the links below:
closes 14 April
closes 15 April
closes 15 April; 2 roles available
You can get all the latest news and updates from HSE across a range of industries and topics.
Subscribe to our ebulletins [ http://www.hse.gov.uk/news/subscribe/index.htm ]
Gov.uk [ https://www.gov.uk/ ]
Subscriber services:
Manage Preferences [ http://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKHSE/subscriber/new?preferences=true ] | Unsubscribe [ http://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKHSE/subscriber/new?preferences=true ] | Disclaimer [ http://www.hse.gov.uk/disclaimer.htm ]
.abe-column-block { min-height: 10px !important;}
Health and Safety Executive – 5N1 Redgrave Court, Merton Road, Bootle, Merseyside L20 7HS
(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024 Global asbestos awareness week | £800,000 fine for pizza maker | Latest news and updates